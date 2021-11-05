Brokerages Expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect that WestRock (NYSE:WRK) will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.22. WestRock posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that WestRock will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $5.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WestRock stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,968,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,679. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of -19.30, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. WestRock has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $62.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

