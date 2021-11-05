Brokerages Set Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Target Price at $26.00

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 9,903,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,471,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,332,000 after purchasing an additional 847,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,133,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,498,000 after purchasing an additional 710,115 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,696,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,551,000 after purchasing an additional 643,955 shares during the period. 77.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Aldeyra Therapeutics
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
