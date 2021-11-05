Brokerages Set Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Target Price at $26.00

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 9,903,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,471,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,332,000 after purchasing an additional 847,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,133,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,498,000 after purchasing an additional 710,115 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,696,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,551,000 after purchasing an additional 643,955 shares during the period. 77.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $529.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.62. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average is $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 20.66, a quick ratio of 20.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.