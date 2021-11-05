Brokerages Set Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) PT at $47.10

Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.10.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist upped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Apartment Income REIT stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.05. 1,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,223. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average of $49.22. Apartment Income REIT has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $53.97.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 101.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,101,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,409,000 after purchasing an additional 286,673 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,350,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 249,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,659,000 after buying an additional 19,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

