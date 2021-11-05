Brokerages Set ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Target Price at $89.08

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.08.

Several analysts recently commented on ARCB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ArcBest from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.94. The company had a trading volume of 21,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,821. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.64. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $32.95 and a 12 month high of $114.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.92.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 4.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 140.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,936,000 after buying an additional 270,233 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ArcBest by 19.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,957,000 after purchasing an additional 158,219 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in ArcBest by 29.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 638,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,209,000 after purchasing an additional 146,968 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ArcBest by 76.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,274,000 after purchasing an additional 134,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in ArcBest by 17.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 774,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,063,000 after purchasing an additional 113,343 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

