Brokerages Set Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target at $45.44

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.44.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPB shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Campbell Soup stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.96. 2,049,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,571. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $53.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.71.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 49.66%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

