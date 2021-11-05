Brokerages Set Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Target Price at $79.83

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.83.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.
In other Castle Biosciences news, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $710,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 15,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $1,167,087.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,388 shares of company stock worth $5,698,519 in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, reaching $58.59. 3,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,344. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.16 and a 200-day moving average of $67.47. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $107.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.15 and a beta of 0.47.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $22.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.09 million. Equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Castle Biosciences Company Profile
Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
