Brokerages Set Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Target Price at $79.83

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.83.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

In other Castle Biosciences news, COO Kristen M. Oelschlager sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $710,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 15,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $1,167,087.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,388 shares of company stock worth $5,698,519 in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 6.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,504,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,684,000 after acquiring an additional 151,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 24.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,074,000 after buying an additional 328,162 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 10.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,138,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,468,000 after buying an additional 111,547 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 11.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,658,000 after buying an additional 112,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Castle Biosciences by 95.4% during the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 542,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,813,000 after buying an additional 265,126 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, reaching $58.59. 3,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,344. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.16 and a 200-day moving average of $67.47. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $107.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $22.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.09 million. Equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

