Brokerages Set Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Target Price at $120.63

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.63.

CHH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock traded up $4.97 on Tuesday, hitting $148.91. 3,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,998. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $92.19 and a one year high of $145.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 683.02% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Simone Wu sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $244,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 2,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $266,714.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,335,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,335 over the last ninety days. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 280.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 11.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at $98,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

