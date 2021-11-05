Brokerages Set Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target at $422.92

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $422.92.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $20.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $401.00. 29,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,616. Illumina has a 12-month low of $292.65 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The company has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.81, a P/E/G ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $427.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.02.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.35, for a total transaction of $41,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total value of $1,197,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,146 shares of company stock worth $5,489,867. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,086,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Illumina by 552.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Illumina by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,892 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,942,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Illumina by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 741 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

