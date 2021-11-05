Brokerages Set Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Target Price at $340.00

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $340.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LNDNF shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

LNDNF stock remained flat at $$40.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.01. Lundin Energy AB has a 12-month low of $19.93 and a 12-month high of $42.20.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

