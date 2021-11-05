Brokers Issue Forecasts for Atreca, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Atreca in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.99) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.03). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Atreca’s FY2022 earnings at ($3.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.25) EPS.

BCEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Atreca from $27.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Atreca from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atreca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Atreca stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -0.12. Atreca has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $20.29.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74).

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atreca by 19.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,875,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,501,000 after purchasing an additional 461,015 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atreca in the second quarter valued at $2,130,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atreca in the second quarter valued at $1,692,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atreca by 77.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 198,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atreca in the second quarter valued at $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Atreca news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

