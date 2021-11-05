Brokers Issue Forecasts for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Truist Securiti upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.18 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.14.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.30.

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $36.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.36. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $68.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.04.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.11% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,674.2% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $20,019,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $17,280,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $15,102,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,920,000 after buying an additional 255,200 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

