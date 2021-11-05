Brokers Issue Forecasts for Waters Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Waters in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $10.96 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.58. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Waters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

WAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.67.

NYSE:WAT opened at $346.48 on Thursday. Waters has a one year low of $213.41 and a one year high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.42.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total value of $515,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at $5,582,548.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,260 shares of company stock worth $3,325,907. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

