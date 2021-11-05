Brokers Offer Predictions for Transocean Ltd.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Transocean in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the offshore drilling services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.15). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Transocean’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

NYSE:RIG opened at $3.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average is $3.77. Transocean has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $5.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 5,707.3% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 18.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 265,510 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 42,080 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 310.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 601,439 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 454,756 shares during the period. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transocean by 3.8% in the third quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 297,200 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

