Brokers Set Expectations for Exelixis, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Exelixis in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.55.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $18.93 on Thursday. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.78.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $112,727.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,617 shares of company stock worth $2,677,128. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

