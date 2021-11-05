Brokers Set Expectations for ICF International, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of ICF International in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $4.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.58. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ICFI. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of ICFI opened at $104.43 on Friday. ICF International has a 52 week low of $68.36 and a 52 week high of $106.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. ICF International had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $394.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Torray LLC lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 1.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 17.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 73,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 19.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $199,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $341,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.43%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

