Brokers Set Expectations for Travis Perkins plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TVPKF)

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Travis Perkins in a research report issued on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Woolf now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travis Perkins’ FY2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

OTCMKTS:TVPKF opened at $18.45 on Thursday. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.45.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.