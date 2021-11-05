Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $187.84 Million Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,048,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the quarter. FirstEnergy comprises approximately 0.9% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $187,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 463.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 149,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 123,046 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,390,000 after acquiring an additional 58,662 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,910,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,524,000 after purchasing an additional 683,026 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.32. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $39.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.71.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.