Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $30.47 Million Holdings in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) by 59.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,193,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446,151 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.61% of Atotech worth $30,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Atotech by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,404,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,150 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech during the first quarter worth $71,263,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech during the first quarter worth $55,365,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atotech by 15.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,735,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,308,000 after purchasing an additional 229,190 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atotech in the first quarter worth $10,358,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Atotech from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Shares of NYSE ATC opened at $24.57 on Friday. Atotech Limited has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion and a PE ratio of -31.91.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Atotech had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $376.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.45 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atotech Limited will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

