Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $97.06 Million in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,915,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,057,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Healthpeak Properties as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.85.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $34.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.63. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.17%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

