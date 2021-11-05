Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of SBA Communications worth $66,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,350,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,695 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,757,000 after acquiring an additional 417,168 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,045,816,000 after acquiring an additional 402,360 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,193,000 after buying an additional 397,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,025,000 after buying an additional 376,150 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $346.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.74 and a beta of 0.25. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $369.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $346.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.04.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total value of $17,884,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 60,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.51, for a total value of $21,990,178.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,323,546.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,952 shares of company stock valued at $89,696,655 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

