Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,760,667 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 56.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,362,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,760,667 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $52,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,718,000. Boston Partners grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,097,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,208,000 after buying an additional 79,276 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 73.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 29,087 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,273.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 183,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 71,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMH. BTIG Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.34.

AMH stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $27.89 and a 52 week high of $42.61. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.49.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $316,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre acquired 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,453,955 over the last quarter. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

