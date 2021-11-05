Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,158 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $79,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sun Communities by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 212,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,384,000 after buying an additional 84,962 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 85,454.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 431,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,019,000 after purchasing an additional 52,697 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman purchased 129,486 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $197.42 per share, with a total value of $25,563,126.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SUI opened at $195.48 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.01 and a fifty-two week high of $209.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.23%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.57.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

