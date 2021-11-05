Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $54.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Business Partners L.P own and operate business services and industrial operations. Brookfield Business Partners L.P is based in Hamiltom, Bermuda. “

BBU has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

BBU stock opened at $48.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.11. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of $30.28 and a 52 week high of $49.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day moving average is $44.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.51.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($2.29). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.12%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 52,147 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 366.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,787,000 after purchasing an additional 285,080 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,806,000 after purchasing an additional 30,870 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,329,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

