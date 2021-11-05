Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.01% from the company’s previous close.

BIP has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

Shares of BIP traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $59.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,267. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $45.54 and a twelve month high of $60.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.04 and a 200-day moving average of $55.48.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,391,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,390,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,089 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,528,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,147,000 after purchasing an additional 704,158 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,695,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,149,649,000 after purchasing an additional 684,954 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,948,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,522,000 after purchasing an additional 428,141 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,490,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,708,000 after purchasing an additional 312,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

