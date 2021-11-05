Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (NYSE:RA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.94

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.94 and traded as high as $22.29. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund shares last traded at $22.27, with a volume of 193,778 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.94.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.72%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 200.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 108.8% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $214,000.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (NYSE:RA)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.