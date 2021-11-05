Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.04.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BEP. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

BEP opened at $39.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.17 and a beta of 0.62. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average of $38.74.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 92.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,014,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,252 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 745.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,946,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,930 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,594,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,423,000 after purchasing an additional 867,494 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter worth $17,242,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 25.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,272,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,215,000 after purchasing an additional 259,411 shares in the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

