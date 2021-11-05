Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.20

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$48.20 and traded as high as C$49.83. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at C$49.68, with a volume of 82,197 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BEP.UN. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$48.20. The firm has a market cap of C$13.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.30.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

