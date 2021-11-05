BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of BRP from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of BRP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.69.

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $93.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.23. BRP has a 1 year low of $46.90 and a 1 year high of $102.96.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 209.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BRP will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BRP during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in BRP during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BRP during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BRP during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in BRP by 6.0% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

