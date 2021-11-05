BTG (LON:BTG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $839.99

BTG plc (LON:BTG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 839.99 ($10.97) and traded as high as GBX 840 ($10.97). BTG shares last traded at GBX 840 ($10.97), with a volume of 271,742 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 840 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 839.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47.

BTG Company Profile (LON:BTG)

BTG plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Interventional Medicine, Pharmaceuticals, and Licensing. The Interventional Medicine segment offers interventional oncology products and systems, such as beads and TheraSphere for treatment of liver cancer; and GALIL medical system, a cryoablation technology for use in kidney cancer and other indications.

