BTIG Research Lowers Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target to $120.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.64.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $98.58 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $85.82 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.4% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 10.2% during the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 63,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 22.1% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.