CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CACI International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.26 and the highest is $4.69. CACI International reported earnings per share of $4.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full-year earnings of $18.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.14 to $18.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $19.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.05 to $20.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CACI. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CACI International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.75.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total value of $42,150.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.45, for a total transaction of $897,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,726 in the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in CACI International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in CACI International by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,446,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CACI International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,071,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in CACI International by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CACI International in the third quarter valued at $996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CACI opened at $287.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.98. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $215.18 and a fifty-two week high of $290.70.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

