Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Cadence Bancorporation in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CADE. Piper Sandler raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist began coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

NYSE:CADE opened at $31.19 on Thursday. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $31.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.55. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 104.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 160,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $5,768,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,788,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 296.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 794,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 594,342 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

