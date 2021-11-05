CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Raised to C$42.00

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CAE. Desjardins cut shares of CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CAE to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$41.00.

TSE:CAE opened at C$39.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.50. The company has a market cap of C$12.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.64. CAE has a 52 week low of C$23.37 and a 52 week high of C$39.75.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$752.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$761.62 million. On average, analysts expect that CAE will post 1.4099999 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

