Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (CHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on November 19th

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 15.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ:CHY opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.04. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,712,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund were worth $27,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

