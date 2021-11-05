Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (CHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on November 19th

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 15.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NASDAQ:CHY opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.04. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Convertible & High Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
