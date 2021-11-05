Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CFWFF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CFWFF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.43. 139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,996. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.03. Calfrac Well Services has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $13.38.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. engages in the provision of specialized oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The Canada segment focuses on the provision of fracturing and coiled tubing services to a diverse group of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in Alberta, northeast British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

