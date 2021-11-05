Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Trading 1.9% Higher

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF)’s share price traded up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.18. 276,441 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 274% from the average session volume of 73,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38.

Calibre Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It involves in the operation of Primavera Gold-Copper, Santa Maria Gold, IAMGOLD, Centerra, and Rosita mining projects. The company was founded by Blayne B. Johnson on January 15, 1969 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

