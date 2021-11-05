California State Teachers Retirement System Has $12.73 Million Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,914 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Royal Gold worth $12,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the second quarter worth $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the second quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the second quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 942.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the second quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,187.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $103,686.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,990.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $103.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.64. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $129.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.34.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James set a $136.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.03.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

