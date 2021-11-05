California State Teachers Retirement System Has $13.16 Million Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,105 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Encompass Health worth $13,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 377.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $61.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $60.85 and a 52-week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

