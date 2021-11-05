California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 13,808 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,808 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Athene worth $13,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the second quarter valued at about $603,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 24.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 415,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,022,000 after buying an additional 82,620 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the second quarter valued at about $335,223,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Athene by 64.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Athene by 89.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,086,000 after purchasing an additional 967,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Athene alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on ATH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.48.

In other Athene news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 649 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $43,710.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 4,300 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $351,267.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 18,447 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,846. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Athene stock opened at $87.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.26. Athene Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $34.00 and a fifty-two week high of $91.26.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Athene’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.