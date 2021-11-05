California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,729 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 275,665 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,729 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $14,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZION. Amundi purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,852,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,780,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,487,000 after purchasing an additional 401,219 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 271.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 528,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,054,000 after purchasing an additional 386,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,140,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,985,000 after purchasing an additional 366,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $82,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $195,584.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,396 shares of company stock worth $1,598,988. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZION shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.65.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $64.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.00 and its 200 day moving average is $56.88. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 40.66%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

