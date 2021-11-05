California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $12,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 7,200.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEC opened at $87.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $92.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. The company had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.65.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

