Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $53.19, but opened at $56.24. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $59.76, with a volume of 12,756 shares changing hands.

The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $64,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 80.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 3.06.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

