Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,310,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the September 30th total of 26,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CEI stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. Camber Energy has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $4.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Camber Energy by 47,268,600.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,687 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 472,686 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Camber Energy by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,736 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 41,467 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 126.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,906 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 29,542 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 297.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 171,056 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 128,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 81.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 437,587 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 196,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Camber Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, development and sale of crude oil and natural gas from various known productive geological formations. Its operations mainly focuses in Central Oklahoma, South, and West Texas. Camber Energy was founded by William A.

