Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Increased to $166.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $163.00 to $166.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CPT. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.50.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $160.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.91. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $164.24. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.89, a PEG ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.76%.

In related news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 246,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,760,000 after purchasing an additional 20,296 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 91,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,101,000 after acquiring an additional 34,060 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $397,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

