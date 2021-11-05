Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) PT Raised to C$38.00

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CCJ. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cameco from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.88.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $27.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -387.80 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.06. Cameco has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $27.65.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cameco will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.0649 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently -46.15%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 45,417.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 98,101 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth about $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 407.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 379,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65,326 shares during the last quarter. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

