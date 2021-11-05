Cameco (TSE:CCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$40.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$36.25. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.27% from the company’s previous close.

CCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cfra lifted their price target on Cameco from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.00.

Cameco stock opened at C$33.82 on Wednesday. Cameco has a 12-month low of C$11.89 and a 12-month high of C$34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.27. The stock has a market cap of C$13.46 billion and a PE ratio of -393.26.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

