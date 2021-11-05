Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Shares Gap Up to $38.79

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.79, but opened at $41.50. Camping World shares last traded at $40.38, with a volume of 21,049 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CWH. Truist dropped their price objective on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camping World presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 3.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.17.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a return on equity of 254.20% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 62.70%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Camping World during the 1st quarter worth $1,067,000. Selway Asset Management grew its position in Camping World by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 87,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in Camping World by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 111,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Camping World by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 2nd quarter valued at about $912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

