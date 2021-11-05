Canaccord Genuity Cuts CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target to C$7.00

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.50 target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Haywood Securities cut their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.43.

DBM traded down C$0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching C$6.88. 856,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.88, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.05. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of C$6.13 and a 12-month high of C$10.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.28. The company has a market cap of C$595.99 million and a P/E ratio of 4.09.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$756.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$773.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

