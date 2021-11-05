Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 229,700 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 1,073.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,700 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.32% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $14,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HASI opened at $63.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.36 and a 200-day moving average of $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a current ratio of 22.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.83. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.38 and a 52-week high of $72.42.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $595,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $1,168,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,625 shares in the company, valued at $7,514,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,981. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HASI. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

