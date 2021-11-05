Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys New Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 347,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,157,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 57.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,109,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,749,000 after acquiring an additional 402,914 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 197.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 373,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,050,000 after acquiring an additional 247,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 57.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 35,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 658.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,469,000 after acquiring an additional 576,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 158.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,106,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,653,000 after acquiring an additional 678,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.75 and a beta of 2.22. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.76.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $780.44 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura Instinet started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.79.

Li Auto Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.